Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as @fynboyajebutter on Twitter celebrated his victory over a female colleague whom he claims has body 0dour.

Moments ago, he shared a tweet asking netizens how he can tell his colleague that she sm3lls without being rude.

He said:

“How do i tell my female colleague that she has body od0ur without sounding rude and disrespectful?”

He further narrated that he eventually confronted her about it and she got offended and reported to their boss but his boss took his side.

He said:

“I finally told my female colleague that she has odour and should get perfumes and deodorants, she got mad and reported me that I insulted her and boss said he has been thinking of how to tell her too. 

I won the case, big win 😌.”

See post here:

 

