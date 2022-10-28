TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20…

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” –…

Married woman confesses that her two kids belong to the driver (Watch video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Ghanaian lady has confessed to having an extramarital affair with her family’s personal driver who impregnated her twice.

She revealed during an interview on TV3 Ghana that the driver is the father of her two kids, though her husband thinks they are his.

The wife was feeling guilty for her actions which is why she decided to come clean about the paternity fraud.

READ ALSO

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her…

Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her…

She said that she and her husband have been married for six years but she was not able to conceive with him.

She decided to see a doctor who ran a health check and told her that there was nothing wrong with her.

The woman’s husband, however, refused to go for any medical checkup, so she sought other options. She said she became friendly with her driver who is ‘a nice man.’ They began to get intimate and she took in for him.

According to the distressed woman, she bore a child and after the first, she got pregnant for the driver again.

She confessed that the driver is aware that the children are his but her hubby of six years is still not aware that he isn’t the biological father of his kids.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I married a pastor at 15, he woke up one day and said God asked him to divorce…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

“I feel devastated seeing my baby like this” – Mum of little…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

“Shut your mouths” – Regina Daniels blows hot, slams those…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

“What I ordered Vs what I got” — Man says as he shares wife’s transformation…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Married woman confesses that her two kids belong to the driver (Watch video)

“She was never married to Anthony; the traditional marriage was staged” – Close…

This is not a danfo – Nigerian passenger reportedly yells at man preaching on…

“Na just talk we talk” – Lady defends self after being caught in best friend’s…

Mum breaks down in tears after her 16-yr-old son spent her rent money on a girl…

“Women need to start talking to other ladies; the urge to go naked is…

“We’re soulmates” – Annie Idibia explains why she won’t leave Tubaba

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More