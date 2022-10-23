Moment comedian Sabinus meets look-alike (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, well known by his stage name Sabinus, encounters a lookalike who calls himself Sabinus Aba-made Sabinus.

The content creator was able to meet his identical at the annual Social Media Fest, which was held on Saturday, October 22, in Owerri, Imo State.

Even though Sabinus and his doppelganger have an uncanny similarity, there are a few differences that may be seen when one looks closely and differentiates the real from the counterfeit.

Watch the video below:

In other news; Nigerian music producer, ID Cabasa has revealed that he initially offered the beat for the hit song, Gongo Aso song to the rapper, Ruggedman.

According to him, Ruggedman refused to accept the song so he later gave it to 9ice and it became a nationwide hit.

