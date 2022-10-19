“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official Instagram account

Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a controversial self-acclaimed therapist, has gone to her newly created Instagram account to express her outrage hours after the platform deleted her official account.

According to earlier reports, Meta deleted the official Instagram account for Blessing CEO.

The account ‘Officialblessingceo’ was taken down during her live Instagram session to buttress her point on the innocence of celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna better known as IVD, over the death of his wife, Bimbo due to domestic violence.

The mother of two urged her followers to follow her new account while announcing the closure of her old one.

She lamented that Nigerians were blaming her for telling the truth and vowed to exact revenge on everyone using the resentment she felt when the IVD saga page was taken down.

Blessing vented her frustrations on her newly created Instagram story, which had less than 10,000 followers.

She wrote: “My enemies are at work. But God pass them.”

See her post below: