“My wife’s mother is allowed to stay for only 1 week during omugwo,…

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man named King Hush has revealed the terms and conditions which he has given his wife as regards receiving her mother during omugwo.

He maintained that his wife and newborn must be taken care of by his own mother for mandatory bonding between his wife and mother. 

He added that his wife’s mother is allowed to visit but can stay not more than one week at his house. 

Contrary to the usual culture of having his mother-in-law take care of his wife and newborn, he insists that his words are final and his wife must be taken care of by his own mother. 

In his words: 

“As a woman, in “omugwo” (taking care of the new born and the mother) my mother should be the one to look after you and the child. Create a relationship with her and learn everything she does. Your mum can visit but it shouldn’t last a week. My words are final.”  

See post here: 

 

