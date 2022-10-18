Nigerian lady breaks down in tears after learning that South Korean music band, BTS is going to serve in the military

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has been spotted in a viral video weeping bitter tears after discovering that all seven members of South Korean K-pop band, BTS have been enrolled into the country’s military.

On Monday, October 17, the announcement was tweeted out by Big Hit Music, the group’s management organization.

According to South Korean law, athletic males must train in the military for at least two years after turning 28 in order to prepare the young men for any conflict.

A female fan of theirs from Nigeria expressed sadness over the news, saying she was disappointed by it.

She said that she had never attended a BTS concert, visited South Korea, and that the band had never come to Nigeria.

The notion that she could have to wait until 2025 or longer before she can get the chance to go to their performance or hear any new music from them saddened her the most.

