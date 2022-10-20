TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

Nigerian lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Toria on TikTok has announced her decision to tie the knot with her late friend’s husband.

Tonia posted a video of herself all glammed up and getting ready to marry her late friend’s husband.

She however said she was not happy and she doesn’t love the man, but the reason she had to marry the man was not made known.

READ ALSO

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out…

Dorathy reacts after being slammed over video of BBNaija…

She captioned the video:

“Few hours to getting married to my late friend’s husband…I’m not happy.” 

Netizens reacted to this post saying:

@4th_perky: “deep down you’re happy …. cus I see no reason why you would want to marry your late friends husband.”

@daniellaannalytucer: “with the way you are slaying😏 it’s doesn’t look like u were forced 😂😂.”

@Dekook: “You people should stop this nonsense oh is no funny oh which one is few hours but not happy?😏.”

See video here:

@princess_toria23

I don’t love this man 😭#fypシ #viral #foryou #princess_toria23 #foryoupage #teamtennie #fyp #howareyoumyfriend @johnnydrille @donjazzy

♬ How Are You (My Friend) – Johnny Drille

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off her pretty daughter, recounts how pregnancy made her visit a…

I don’t want to be like Yul Edochie – Married man slams lady…

Lawyer calls out couple for still making love while seeking divorce in court

Heartbroken lady shares her chats with lover who said he found someone new

Nigerian lady set to get married to her late friend’s husband (Video)

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride…

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More