Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has “served him breakfast”

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man who had gone viral after he tied the knot with his older white lover has revealed that their union has collapsed.

The man identified as Michael, hailing from Delta State, Nigeria; and Debby, born in Ireland but stays in New Zealand, tied the conjugal knot in Nigeria in 2018 and they welcomed their first child in 2020.

Their love story had made the rounds as Debby clapped back at critics claiming that her Nigerian husband had married her for money.

However, rather sadly, the couples’ marriage has crashed as Micheal reveals on 26 October, 2022 that their marriage has hit the rocks.

He disclosed that he was planning on meeting his white lover in New Zealand when she told him that she was no longer in love with him.

“I got a very well garnished cool breakfast,” he penned.

White people sha,” he added.

