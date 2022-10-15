Nigerian man who prayed for a daughter welcomes twin girls

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Erons Johnson, a Nigerian man, has revealed that he has become a father of two little girls.

On Twitter, he announced the wonderful news and thanked God for the double blessings.

Johnson shared a photo of him posing with his set of twin girls at the hospital where his wife gave birth.

He described them as their miracle babies and enjoined social media users to celebrate with his family. The proud father confirmed that the mother and babies are in good health.

He wrote; ”I asked God for one girl, he said hold my wine for a second and sent two. Our miracle babies are here. God blessed my wife and I with these beauties.

Mother and girls are in perfect condition. Join me and welcome the girls.”

Netizens obliged him and bombarded his comment section with celebratory messages.

@The_busarhz; Congratulations 🎉 God I want this double blessing too but let me go hunt for husband first 😂

@treatpworld; Congratulations 😍😍😍

I pity their mother in advance, one girl dey steal husband, but now they are two living in side chicks.🤣🤣

@FavorGrace90; Congratulations Baba ibeji🥳

@iSlimfit; Baba Ibeji! Congratulations, fam. God’s blessings always.

@valentinowpg; Oh my God, congratulations 🎉 see as them dun collect britico before you and your wife. Glad everyone is healthy and doing well. Sharp shooter me and my Son Dey come carry drink come Edo state sha.

