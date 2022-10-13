Nigerian mum calls out teachers eating her son’s food in school

A mother identified as @dcounty93 on Twitter has shared a funny story of how her son’s teacher always eats his lunch.

She narrated that her son rarely eats at home but always comes home with an empty flask.

She shared the story after a teacher known as @iamborngifted on Twitter hailed parents for knowing how to fry chips.

He said:

“To teach for nursery class sweet oh, some parents sabi fry chips.”

@Dcounty93 said she had set a trap for her son’s teacher.

In her words:

“Thank you 😂one time I packaged boiled unripe plaintain and egg/vegetable sauce ! Knowing fully well my son hates unripe plantain … Lo and behold brethren 😂he came back with an empty Flask… that was when I knew this teachers are eating good !”

