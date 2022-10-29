Nigerians react as Instagram deletes EFCC’s official account (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) official Instagram account has been deleted from the video-sharing platform.

A look at the EFCC Nigeria (@officialefcc) page reveals that it has been deactivated.

The page was deactivated on Friday night, October 28th, and it had over 653k followers before it was deactivated.

Nigerians reacted to the news on social media, with many wondering what caused Instagram to delete the page.

hafusa_dejong556; Them go open back

mahl33k; Dem Don report paa 😂

_kriss.ads; for ig, You do anyhow you collect 😂😂😂😂

heritageimagery; It as gone ✌

openspeaker_1; 😂😂😂😂😂 Nigeria needs their own App’s truth b told

iam_sexydjhoney; Olopa Ma Ko everybody Loni 😂

sul.tanalas; Na NDLEA page remain 😂😂😂

b_sleek1; Nigerians makin history 😂

nebulons0ne0; Why dem take am down na, be like yahoo boy report them.

