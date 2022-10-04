Na the same yahoo we take dey chop – Ladies protest against EFCC for arresting their boyfriends (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A few young women have protested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after it is claimed that their partners have been detained by the EFCC.

They were a part of a larger gathering of youthful Nigerians who took to the streets to protest.

The women who claim to be dating Yahoo Boys during the demonstration in Warri, Delta state, requested the EFCC to leave them alone.

They claimed that their daily life depends on the money the yahoo lads make from scams.

The young women are seen protesting while toting banners with various messages in an online video.

This comes days after the anti-graft agency detained 95 suspected internet scammers.

On September 29, they were detained as part of a sting operation at Warri’s Adesa Ughonton and Jedda axis. Additionally, the suspects’ possession of over a dozen exotic vehicles of various brands and models was seized.

One of the women protesting requested the release of her boyfriend so that they may celebrate her birthday and the dedication of their kid together.

