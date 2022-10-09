Nkechi Blessing makes new revelation about her past relationship as she shows off mystery boo (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, who is frequently in the news for her relationships, has revealed her new boyfriend.

Following her messy breakup with ex, Opeyemi Falegan, the actress hinted at a new relationship.

In honor of her man’s birthday, the controversial actress posted a photo of him on her Instagram page.

Nkechi was grateful to him for showing up in her life when she needed a friend.

She noted how he had changed few things about her and how his maturity always sweeps her off her feet.

“I was going to type a long caption, but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend… In just few months you have managed to change few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.

