Nkechi Blessing makes new revelation about her past relationship as she shows off mystery boo (Video)

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, who is frequently in the news for her relationships, has revealed her new boyfriend.

Following her messy breakup with ex, Opeyemi Falegan, the actress hinted at a new relationship.

In honor of her man’s birthday, the controversial actress posted a photo of him on her Instagram page.

Nkechi was grateful to him for showing up in her life when she needed a friend.

She noted how he had changed few things about her and how his maturity always sweeps her off her feet.

“I was going to type a long caption, but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend… In just few months you have managed to change few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.

