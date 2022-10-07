TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman…

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side…

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives (Photos)

News
By Ezie Innocent

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will take two more wives in October, weeks after getting married for the fourth time to Olori Mariam Anako, a Queen from Ebira in Kogi state, and also tying the knot with Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi nee Akinmuda in Magodo, Lagos.

Before turning 48 this month, the Ooni of Ife will wed Tobi Phillips and Ashley Adegoke.

Former beauty queen Tobi Phillips holds a degree in marine science from the University of Lagos. She was previously thought to succeed Olori Zainab Wuraola, who broke off her engagement to the Osun king.

READ ALSO

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? –…

Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of…

The Ooni eventually tied the knot with Prophetess Silekunola Naomi, but the marriage crashed in December 2021.

As a certified accountant, Queen Ashley, on the other hand, currently oversees the Ashley Adegoke Foundation, an NGO that helps widows and children from underprivileged backgrounds.

She currently manages her businesses in the UK and holds a Masters in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich.

The Ooni was previously married to Adebukola Bombata in 2008 before being crowned, but their union ended.

Ooni married Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016 after his coronation, but their marriage only lasted 17 months until they went their separate ways.

After that, Ooni married Silekunola in 2018, and the union gave birth to a boy before Ooni announced her divorce in December.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How I recovered 50k my ex-boyfriend owes me from his wife – Woman shares

Lasisi Elenu queries heavily pregnant fiancée as she drives to filling station…

Nigerian man cries back to his wife after getting dumped by side chick whom he…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

‘Tomorrow I go move am’ – Phyna’s dad says while admiring her new ride (Video)

Woman welcomes baby girl after her only child prayed for siblings (Video)

“I no go pay you shishi” – Little girl in uniform fights bus…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido links up with BBNaija’s Hermes who featured in music video

Ooni of Ife set to marry two more wives this October, meet his new wives…

“Our daddy is back” – Eniola Badmus rejoices as Tinubu returns to the country…

Corp member bids farewell to old man whose photo he sold as NFT for over N1m

Man reacts after his wife, Vera Sidika, removed her fake backside (Photos)

Nigerian man bumps into primary school teacher hawking rat po!son (Video)

“Since I comot from Nigeria go London, e just be like say rapture don…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More