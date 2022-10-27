TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story…

Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his babymama while still married

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nabila Fash has separated from her husband, Oritse Femi after an alleged string of cheating scandals, the most recent of which revealed that the singer had fathered children outside of marriage.

She disclosed that after several arguments and reconciliations over the years, she had ultimately parted ways with the performer.

Nabila claims that she put up with a lot of problems in the marriage out of love, but the one thing she couldn’t handle was him having two more kids with his baby mama while they were still married.

READ ALSO

“A1 in clout chasing” — Netizens react as Solomon Buchi…

Anita Joseph reveals secret to her blissful marriage despite…

During a live chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, she related the tragic tale.

The singer’s ex-wife stated that he already had children outside of marriage before they were married, but she decided to accept it that way in the belief that all would change once he got married.

Watch her speak below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his babymama while still…

Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for…

“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” – Phyna laments over…

Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More