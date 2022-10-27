Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his babymama while still married

Nabila Fash has separated from her husband, Oritse Femi after an alleged string of cheating scandals, the most recent of which revealed that the singer had fathered children outside of marriage.

She disclosed that after several arguments and reconciliations over the years, she had ultimately parted ways with the performer.

Nabila claims that she put up with a lot of problems in the marriage out of love, but the one thing she couldn’t handle was him having two more kids with his baby mama while they were still married.

During a live chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, she related the tragic tale.

The singer’s ex-wife stated that he already had children outside of marriage before they were married, but she decided to accept it that way in the belief that all would change once he got married.

Watch her speak below;