Rachel receives money cake, iPhone 14, others on birthday (Video)

Fresh Big Brother Naija graduate, Rachel Edward receives gigantic money cakes, a brand new iPhone 14 from her numerous fans as she clocks a new age.

The reality star turned a new age on October 6 and her fans, like that of other ‘Level Up’ housemates, came through for her.

Rachel’s fans threw an extravagant party for her and serenaded her with birthday music while presenting her with gifts of money cakes, bouquet of flowers among others.

It would be recalled that the BBNaija star had gone into the house as a ‘Rider’ together with Chizzy; their purpose had been to stir up drama in the house.