TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year”…

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry…

Reactions as fashion designer, Yomi Casual, shows off N3.9 million shirt (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, has shared pictures and videos of an unusual outfit he designed causing a stir on the internet.

The outfit is a white shirt that was almost completely burnt behind while still maintaining the buttons in front.

One would think that the shirt is condemned and can’t be worn out but Yomi Casual posted the images on his Instagram with the caption:

READ ALSO

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy…

South African man reacts after Nigerians questioned his…

“Exclusively for him. Please tag that celebrity that will kill this look. Price $8900.” 

Netizens flooded the comments tagging celebrities who they felt were confident and edgy enough to rock the look.

Some also offered to purchase the outfit for the celebrity of their choice to show how much they really wanted their fave to be picked up slay the outfit.

See post here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in matching outfits…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year” — Burna Boy…

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012…

My fiancé hasn’t dropped any money – Nigerian lady calls off wedding three days…

“I’m patiently waiting for my turn, sir” – Nkechi Blessing…

Man cries out as his nurse wife requests N200,000 to take care of sick mother

Wizkid shares lovely family photo with Jada Pollock and son, Zion

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as fashion designer, Yomi Casual, shows off N3.9 million shirt…

Chichi receives stash of money from secret admirer for looking beautiful (Video)

42-year-old woman says she is searching for a man

Ahmed Musa pledges N3M to Flamingos following bronze win at U-17 women’s World…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during…

Lady cries out after her ex-lover packed his bags to live at her mother’s…

Man shares the email he received from someone who stole his laptop

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More