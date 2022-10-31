Reactions as fashion designer, Yomi Casual, shows off N3.9 million shirt…

Celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, has shared pictures and videos of an unusual outfit he designed causing a stir on the internet.

The outfit is a white shirt that was almost completely burnt behind while still maintaining the buttons in front.

One would think that the shirt is condemned and can’t be worn out but Yomi Casual posted the images on his Instagram with the caption:

“Exclusively for him. Please tag that celebrity that will kill this look. Price $8900.”

Netizens flooded the comments tagging celebrities who they felt were confident and edgy enough to rock the look.

Some also offered to purchase the outfit for the celebrity of their choice to show how much they really wanted their fave to be picked up slay the outfit.

See post here: