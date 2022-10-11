“She is someone I will like to spend the rest of my life with” – Chizzy opens up on relationship with Doyin

Chizzy, one of the riders of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, has spoken up about his relationship with Doyin.

The BBNaija star disclosed in a recent interview that Doyin is the sort of lady he would love to spend all his life with.

It would be recalled that duo became pretty close in Biggie’s house, sparking speculations from various social media users.

Following their eviction from the house, during the media rounds, the reality stars have revealed that at the moment, they’re still friends getting to know each other.

And Doyin, in a post-eviction interview, had described her colleague as a great guy whom she finds funny and would be open to a future with him.

Watch the video below: