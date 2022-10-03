“So they worship Mbaka” – Netizens react as worshippers attack new Priest following transfer of Fr. Mbaka to Monastery

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka’s removal as Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, has resulted in church attacks and confusion.

It was earlier reported that Fr. Mbaka was transferred to a monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises placed on him for interfacing in political matters.

During the Sunday Mass, Fr Mbaka announced the bishop’s directives and stated that he would proceed to the monastery. This infuriated his supporters, who began chanting “we say no.” They nearly lynched Fr. Amadi who was in attendance at the Mass while protesting with green leaves.

The ministry, which had been closed for three months, reopened on Sunday, October 2nd, but under the spiritual leadership of Rev Fr. Anthony Amadi and other priests

Netizens reacted to the news of the attack on Fr. Amadi as they concluded that supporters worship Fr. Mbaka, not God. See comments below,

