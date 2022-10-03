“So they worship Mbaka” – Netizens react as worshippers attack new Priest following transfer of Fr. Mbaka to Monastery

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka’s removal as Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, has resulted in church attacks and confusion.

It was earlier reported that Fr. Mbaka was transferred to a monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises placed on him for interfacing in political matters.

During the Sunday Mass, Fr Mbaka announced the bishop’s directives and stated that he would proceed to the monastery. This infuriated his supporters, who began chanting “we say no.” They nearly lynched Fr.  Amadi who was in attendance at the Mass while protesting with green leaves.

The ministry, which had been closed for three months, reopened on Sunday, October 2nd, but under the spiritual leadership of Rev Fr. Anthony Amadi and other priests

Netizens reacted to the news of the attack on Fr. Amadi as they concluded that supporters worship Fr. Mbaka, not God. See comments below,

@qveenuz: So they worship Mbaka instead not God.

@chommyswit: Nawaooo

@sunshine_sconii: We are actually our own problems

@heisoyowen: All this one na their father/ pastor them da serve no be God

@gregoryadole: This one is slavery of some kind

@ezeh626: Like father like fellowers. Mbaka has taught his followers disrespect, disobedient and rebellion.

@jetastyle: This ppl no get sense swear 60m 7 likes Reply

@premium_capsnaija: How can they protest

@premium_capsnaija: How can they protest bishop’s decision made base on catholic order? mbaka crossed the line period. This is catholic, This isn’t any kind of church group.

@iam_kingphy: Na mbaka una Dey worship abi Na God for the ministry?

@chioke: African style of Christianity is a scan…. people worship Thier spiritual leaders as god.

@lexion77: Then build hospital or school in the adoration ground and move the church elsewhere.

@zamigrace: Ignorance kill my people

@unique: wahala no dey finish.

