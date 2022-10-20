TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress…

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride at traditional wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Isreal DMW, the legendary Afrobeat’s logistics manager, makes money rain as he marries his fiancee in a traditional ceremony.

This comes after the happy groom shared a sneak glimpse of his traditional wedding location on social media while emphasizing the significance of money.

READ ALSO

“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido…

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be…

Isreal DMW shared the first batch of photos from his wedding with his stunning wife on Instagram.

He further shared a video where he showered his wife with cash following the conclusion of the event as he smiled from cheek to cheek.

Watch the video below:

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Isreal DMW spraying money on his wife during his traditional marriage, most of them congratulated the couple.

Read some reactions below:

King_fisayomi:
“This girl don chubby by force congrats juju may God give you the grace as a new husband to be sleeping at home and not in moh(my) Oga house and the grace to watch your mouth.”

Winwith_emily:
“Congratulations to them and happiness all through.”

Doosat_blender:
“I saw him at Lagos airport yesterday. I was saying this person looks familiar.”

Asandrea__stores:
“God bless their union.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Must you always hit me?” – Moment Rico Swavey’s photo…

“My enemies are at work”- Blessing CEO cries out hours after losing official…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Alleged Ebo: Video of IVD’s late wife, Bimbo walking barefooted at market…

“If I lose you I will die” – Video of IVD begging his late…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride…

How I made my boyfriend’s 19-year-old lover move out of our house –…

Man escapes being killed with his four friends after his mum suddenly called him…

“Sell the ring” – Single mother in tears as she shares chats…

“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido celebrates son as he…

Man who relocated 20 years ago refuses to let his wife join him in UK till date

Man laments as slayqueen he met online shows up to his house looking completely…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More