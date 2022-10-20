“The girl don chubby” – Reactions as Israel DMW makes money rain on bride at traditional wedding (Video)

Isreal DMW, the legendary Afrobeat’s logistics manager, makes money rain as he marries his fiancee in a traditional ceremony.

This comes after the happy groom shared a sneak glimpse of his traditional wedding location on social media while emphasizing the significance of money.

Isreal DMW shared the first batch of photos from his wedding with his stunning wife on Instagram.

He further shared a video where he showered his wife with cash following the conclusion of the event as he smiled from cheek to cheek.

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Isreal DMW spraying money on his wife during his traditional marriage, most of them congratulated the couple.

King_fisayomi:

“This girl don chubby by force congrats juju may God give you the grace as a new husband to be sleeping at home and not in moh(my) Oga house and the grace to watch your mouth.”

Winwith_emily:

“Congratulations to them and happiness all through.”

Doosat_blender:

“I saw him at Lagos airport yesterday. I was saying this person looks familiar.”

Asandrea__stores:

“God bless their union.”