Entertainment
By Shalom

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Sheggz, has been accused of all forms of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Beauty.

The heartbroken lady took to her Twitter page to give a detailed account of how Sheggz abused her verbally and mentally during the time of their relationship. 

She said:

“We dated on & off between 2019-2021. During the relationship he was mentally & verbally abusive, Narcissistic, very manipulative, overbearing and the list goes on. The video circulating was posted in November 2020 after my leg injury, when we had broken up.”

She added:

“It was toxic. I’m not going to go into details as to what transpired between us and what didn’t. Everything Segun does is for his own selfish interest and I am thankful to be free from that relationship from hell you have no idea! I feel liberated.” 

Some netizens however claimed that she is chasing clout since she didn’t speak up until now that Sheggz has acquired some sort of fame. 

See post here: 

 

