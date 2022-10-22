Uche Maduagwu slams Nkechi Blessing says she is too desperate for marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After Nkechi Blessing hinted at getting married to her new lover, controversial actor Uche Maduagwu criticized her.

Recall that Nkechi Blessing hinted on her Instagram page that she would go down the aisle earlier than anticipated as she hints at ringing the wedding bells.

After celebrating her new man’s birthday, the mother of one who has been flaunting him on social media took to her Instagram page to tease the good news. She wrote: “He’s doing the forever thing with me”.

Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to slam his colleague Nkechi Blessing. According to Maduagwu, Nkechi Blessing falls in love every two market days. He also said her desperation for marriage is too much.

He wrote: This Nkechi ehh, na wa! every 2 market days she Dey fall
love… Any time she hear “l Love U” e go run go buy Engagement Ring
SEWAN Fi SE E NP? U be my Colleague for Nollywood
But this your Desperation for MARRIAGE is too much. No wonder Honorable SOJA show you AGEGE Peppep. AMAADIOHA no go intervene if this new guy serve you Breakfast after feeding am
cause his young enough to call you Aunty.

 

