“Very fine and neat”: Pry 6 boy with fine handwriting like a computer font goes viral (Video)

A primary six boy has gone viral online after a TikTok video showed his beautiful handwriting.
A TikToker shared a clip of the lad in a school uniform writing on a notebook with a pen and urging netizens to comment on it.
In the eyes of some persons, the lad’s handwriting can be impressively mistaken for a computer font.
User3919025366358 said: “He will become a doctor and all these writings will vanish.”
Balaraba said: “My younger brother has same oooinfact two of den.”
Naa_Afi26 said: “It’s nice but his dream job shouldn’t be a doctor coz ei.”
Jennifer added: “This reminds me of a girl in my class back then. She was so perfect in everything including hand writing.”
