We suspect they took a blood covenant – Late Bimbo’s brother reveals how her family tried to make her leave IVD

Oyindamola Martins, the younger brother of the late Bimbo Ogbonna has revealed that his family members did everything possible to keep Bimbo away from IK but she kept on going back to him.

In response to comments on social media, Oyindamola gave an explanation of how his sister’s marriage came to be.

He revealed that they started dating when she was 18 years old and she dropped out of school because of him and gave him all her school fees.

All efforts to separate them were to no avail. IVD was eventually imprisoned as the family asked him to leave Bimbo alone. But he persisted, and she became pregnant as a result.

He said he believes Bimbo and IVD had a blood covenant because she kept going back to him even with all that was going on.

He said, “We did everything did matter didn’t start from now it started from when she was 18years dropping out of school and giving him all her school fees was just a kid then she’s older than me with 10years we locked him up offered to pay him to stay away from her he did not agree till he got her pregnant we took her to another state he sent her a message that he was going to die if she didn’t come back she ran from abj to Lagos we still took her to rehab.

“The truth is she been in this since she was 18years we are suspecting they took a blood convent cause she kept running back to him. Ivd is known for busting different herbalist I have proof too.

“I have explained countless on this comment section how do you think an entire family would just watch one of us suffer, we took her to rehab took her to another state we locked him up, she stole from us to feed him when he had no money she was 18 when she ran out of the house with him.

“Funny how we did this lol Abimbola how were you this stupidly in love ?she dropped out of school and gave this fool all her school fees”.

See his comments below: