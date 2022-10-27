TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Where did you get money – Nigerian mum questions young son after finding out how much he bought Azul (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has been queried by his mother after he bought an expensive drink.

According to him, a bottle of Azul costs N1.2 million at the Quilox nightclub, and after purchasing it, he gave it to his mother so they could celebrate.

However, the boy’s mother questioned how he acquired the cash and why he wasted so much of it on wine when it could have been put to better use.

She could be seen scrutinizing the pricey drink and questioning his choice in a video that he posted on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens have however expressed doubts to his claims as some wonder why he could have possibly spent such amount of money on a drink instead of taking care of his mum with it.

