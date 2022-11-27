Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the first time since his son’s death (Photos)

Davido, a Nigerian singer, has been spotted for the first time since his son’s death, ahead of Senator Ademola’s inauguration.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the singer’s uncle, is to be sworn in as Governor of Osun State today, November 27th.

Davido was pictured with his family and friends as they prepare for his inauguration.

Isreal DMW, his logistics manager, shared photos of him and the singer at the event.

He captioned the photos,

“Oga, no go ever minus, we outside @adeleke_01 Osun State Governor”.

See the post below:

