By Shalom

A US lady who claims to have been married to Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has presented a marriage certificate evidence.

The lady named Carllie Taggett, presented evidence of marriage to Jim Iyke while insisting that her wedding to the Nigerian actor was still legally binding by United States law.

The lady who also happens to be a medical student and entrepreneur, wants a divorce from the actor, whose full name is James Ikechukwu Okolue Esomughua.

She insisted that the actor and fashion enthusiast abandoned her and that he must fulfil legal necessities for the divorce process and the attendant spouse benefits must be thoroughly considered.

Carllie Tagget said Jim Iyke must initiate a legal divorce or they make an out-of-court settlement instead of avoiding him.

 

