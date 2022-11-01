Backlashes trail Korede Bello’s reaction to Burna Boy’s claim of making $100M in a year

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, Korede Bello has come under fire following his reaction to Burna Boy’s claim of making hundred million dollars in a year.

Recall that on Sunday, October 30 2022, two Nigerian music giants, Wizkid and Burna Boy had taken to their respective page to throw banters at each other.

Wizkid took to his social media page to complain about the disrespect in the music business. He also urged other musicians to address him as their daddy or sir because, even if he decided to retire from music, they would never be able to match the fortune he has amassed.

Burna Boy posted on his page that if someone hasn’t made $100 million this year, he won’t speak money with them.

Korede Bello had made up his mind to weigh in and provide his two cents.

He claimed that 100 million dollars isn’t actually a lot of money.

Reactions have trailed his post:

