Chichi explains why she shunned economy ticket to fly to South Africa with her colleagues (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ChiChi has explained why she refused flying economy class with her colleagues on their trip to South Africa.

It would be recalled that the BBNaija housemates were sponsored on a trip to South Africa by Pepsi.

While others boarded the assigned economy class, ChiChi and Beauty Tukura upgraded to business class.

According to ChiChi, the reason she did that was because she’s not used to flying economy class.

In her words;

“I can’t remember the last time I flew Economy. This is not about me being proud or anything. We all had economy class and I wanted to change to business class or upgrade to business class and it was quite stressful. But, I did it anyways”.

Watch the video below;