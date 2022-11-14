Cynthia Morgan shares prophecies about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, Jandor and Popcaan

Popular dance hall artist, Cynthia Morgan has released some prophecies about some Nigerian entertainers.

The singer took to her social media page to share some list of prophecies she had for the month of November.

On Funke Akindele, Cynthia Morgan stated that she should pray that she doesn’t go bankrupt.

And about Wizkid, she called for prayers for his mental health.

She then told the Lagos guber candidate, Jandor, to either step aside or take a side.

In her words;

“Funke Akindele…. Should pray for her finances so she doesn’t go bankrupt.

Wizkid…. God is saying we should pray for his mental health

Jandor… God is saying we should we pick a side. Or it’s not too late for you to step down

Popcaan the Jamaican artist should pray against sudden death.

I do not give prophecies on social media but I don’t know these people personally and these messages has to get to them I have been holding back most of this informations since November 1st”.