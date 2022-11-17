A Twitter user @Kelvinismeal recently took to his Twitter page to run a comparison between singers Blaqbonez and Portable.

He recently made a tweet asking fans to choose who is their favourite between Blaqbonez or Portable.

Netizens were expected to comment the name of the person they preferred and possibly state their reasons.

However, this didn’t go down well with Blaqbonez as he quoted the tweet and sternly warned netizens not to disrespect his colleague.

This was commended by netizens as they acknowledged that it was not necessary trying to compare two artists who do completely different lines and styles of music.

They also urged other celebrities to follow this path as it will not give room for beef between artistes.