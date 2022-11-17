TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fans were moved by popular singer, Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun’s homage to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr., when he supported Davido, a fellow musician, and showed his support for him.

At his recently concluded sold-out show, which took place on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden, New York, he acknowledged Davido.

When Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey played Davido’s breakthrough smash song, “Dami Duro,” at the event, the crowd was ecstatic.

READ ALSO

Blackface calls out Wizkid, Burna Boy, claims they sampled…

Cynthia Morgan shares prophecies about Wizkid, Funke…

Wizkid sent Davido, who is now grieving the loss of his son, meaningful messages as the song was being played loudly over the speakers thanks to DJ Tunes.

“Davido we love you, OBO, we love you. I see you Davido. This one is for OBO, “ he said.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

Portable sacks all his studio staff for making only N7k in a month

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

“What happened to Ozo?” – WhiteMoney raises concern over condolence message

“Don’t disrespect Zazuu” – Blaqbonez blows hot after…

Uproar as photos from induction of theatre arts students in Nigerian university…

Doctor stunned as he discovers the female corper professing love to him is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More