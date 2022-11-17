Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York (Video)

Fans were moved by popular singer, Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun’s homage to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr., when he supported Davido, a fellow musician, and showed his support for him.

At his recently concluded sold-out show, which took place on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden, New York, he acknowledged Davido.

When Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey played Davido’s breakthrough smash song, “Dami Duro,” at the event, the crowd was ecstatic.

Wizkid sent Davido, who is now grieving the loss of his son, meaningful messages as the song was being played loudly over the speakers thanks to DJ Tunes.

“Davido we love you, OBO, we love you. I see you Davido. This one is for OBO, “ he said.

Watch the video below: