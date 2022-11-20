Employer assaults housekeeper, gives her b!te mark for mistakenly breaking a frame in Delta (Video)

A housekeeper in Delta state suffers multiple injuries after allegedly being assaulted by her employer for accidentally breaking a frame.

Comrade Israel Joe, a human rights activist, confirmed the assault on one Mrs Blessing Enuewegu in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

According to Isreal, the housekeeper works for a wealthy 52-year-old man in the state’s Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The married housekeeper revealed that she was mercilessly beaten and bitten on the hand by her employer.

“A woman Mrs. Blessing enuewegu who is a househelper to a 52 years old wealthy man in Jocceco drive Ekpan, Delta State was yesterday beaten mercilessly by her rich boss because she mistakenly broke a frame in the sitting room,” the post read.

“The case has been reported to the Ekpan Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command and we urge the DPO CSP Bulus Rimamchirika Musa who is already on the issue to champion this course of justice by arresting and charging him accordingly.

“I spoke the woman a while ago and she is recuperating and I also spoke to the DPO who said he will stop at nothing to ensure justice is done. We will give update shortly on the development,” he added.

Watch the video below …