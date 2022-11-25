“Even if I die, I know you will take care of my baby” – Woman hails babydaddy

A lady identified Sisipho Sineke has taken to her page to share a video showing how her husband bonds with their daughter.

In the video, the father was seen backing the baby while dancing as he cuddled her to sleep.

She also expressed how happy she feels to have him as her partner as he takes proper care of their little girl.

In her words,

“Even if I can die tomorrow I know you will take care of my baby🥺.. I’m so glad I have a baby daddy coz it’s rare.”

Netizens gushed over the family and emphasized on how blessed she is to have him.

Ama said, “Where did you find him, Amazon?”

Catherine said, “U and the child are blessed.”

Dima wrote, “He definitely deserve baby daddy allowance this one🥺🥺🥺🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Dimakatso added, BEST FATHER OF THE YEAR😂😂😂😂. It’s the little things that count. Stay bless present fathers. I grew up without one.”

Refdoll said, “I bet the baby is happy too.’

