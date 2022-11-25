“Oga come and lie on your own bed” – Man begs newborn baby not to snatch his wife (Video)

Reactions as man shares agitating moment of his baby stopping him from being intimate with his wife

A man identified as Miler has shared the pain he goes through whenever his baby takes over his position with wife on bed.

According to Miler, his wife has been showering their baby with attention and cuddling while he gets nothing.

Despite the fact that the baby has two beds, the ‘oga’ as he fondly calls the baby, still chooses to be beside his wife on the bed, stopping him from being intimate with his wife.

This stirred a lot of reactions online as many persuaded him to endure it.

Mary said, “if there is no space on your bed please use the baby bed. Oga bed is bed.”

Remi said, “but the guy sef get mind ooo cuddling another man’s wife😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another user added, “wait until your wife gives you a daughter then you’ll understand the bond she’s having with your son.”

Ulmummy said, “allow him to enjoy himself na😂😂😂😂 but those baby get mind o😂😂😂.”

Michael wrote, “oga leave this woman to😛😛rest her body never dry abeg rest.”

Watch video below: