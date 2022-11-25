TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday”…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family”…

“Oga come and lie on your own bed” – Man begs newborn baby not to snatch his wife (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reactions as man shares agitating moment of his baby stopping him from being intimate with his wife

A man identified as Miler has shared the pain he goes through whenever his baby takes over his position with wife on bed.

According to Miler, his wife has been showering their baby with attention and cuddling while he gets nothing.

READ ALSO

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

Actor Charles Inojie and wife celebrate 10years wedding…

Despite the fact that the baby has two beds, the ‘oga’ as he fondly calls the baby, still chooses to be beside his wife on the bed, stopping him from being intimate with his wife.

This stirred a lot of reactions online as many persuaded him to endure it.
Mary said, “if there is no space on your bed please use the baby bed. Oga bed is bed.”

Remi said, “but the guy sef get mind ooo cuddling another man’s wife😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another user added, “wait until your wife gives you a daughter then you’ll understand the bond she’s having with your son.”

Ulmummy said, “allow him to enjoy himself na😂😂😂😂 but those baby get mind o😂😂😂.”

Michael wrote, “oga leave this woman to😛😛rest her body never dry abeg rest.”

Watch video below:

@bigmiller09

But some women intentionally do this for their husbands to feel bad #funny #learnontiktok #comedia #comment #duet #funnyvideos #viraltiktok #viralvideo #viral #new #newtrend #netflix #net #capcut #old #loveyou #lovestory #love #ghana #nigeria

♬ original sound – Big Miller

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only to discover…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t even own a car but my bank account is heavy” – Maria Chike brags

Man who promised runs girl marriage makes U-turn after discovering her mum also…

Sammie Okposo reportedly dies at 51

Mum shares video of little daughter’s reaction as she arrives her school…

“We finally met after two years of dating online” – Lady…

“Oga come and lie on your own bed” – Man begs newborn baby not…

“You can’t find me shouting because of N100M; it’s chicken…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More