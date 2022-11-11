TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nigerian socialite and billionaire has warmed the hearts of Nigerians as he wished his daughter a happy birthday.

In a heartwarming message on social media, he called his daughter, DJ Cuppy his angel and love of his life as he sent her birthday wishes.

His message was simple and short but was filled with so much love. The message read:

“Happy birthday my Angel Ife mi ❤️😍.”

Netizens applauded his public show of love and support for his daughter who has proved to be an achiever through the years.

They also joined to celebrate with DJ Cuppy on her birthday and sent her well wishes in the comments as well, praying for God’s blessings and for the favor on her life to be extended to them too.

 

