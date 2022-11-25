“Future husband be ready for me” – Bobrisky sends message as he makes pounded yam in video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye better known as Bobrisky notifies his future husband to get ready to be fed to satisfaction.

The self-dubbed Rich Mummy of Lagos took to his social media page to show off his cooking skills.

He shared a video of himself diligently pounding yam with a piston in the kitchen.

Bob said that his future husband should get ready for him as he would feed him till his family hardly recognizes him.

He wrote:

“Future husband be ready for me I’m gonna feed you that your family won’t recognize you lol”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/ClY3EJaoCXHKYKxqfyFB_dWbxQS9LjhPKiSfuQ0/?hl=en

In other news, A Nigerian man allegedly called off his wedding one month before the big day after discovering that his fiancée had visited her ex-boyfriend.

The wedding was supposed to take place in December, but after learning what his wife-to-be did after they got engaged, he decided to dump her.

 

