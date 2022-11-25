“Future husband be ready for me” – Bobrisky sends message as he makes pounded yam in video

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye better known as Bobrisky notifies his future husband to get ready to be fed to satisfaction.
The self-dubbed Rich Mummy of Lagos took to his social media page to show off his cooking skills.
He shared a video of himself diligently pounding yam with a piston in the kitchen.
Bob said that his future husband should get ready for him as he would feed him till his family hardly recognizes him.
He wrote:
“Future husband be ready for me I’m gonna feed you that your family won’t recognize you lol”
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/ClY3EJaoCXHKYKxqfyFB_dWbxQS9LjhPKiSfuQ0/?hl=en
In other news, A Nigerian man allegedly called off his wedding one month before the big day after discovering that his fiancée had visited her ex-boyfriend.
The wedding was supposed to take place in December, but after learning what his wife-to-be did after they got engaged, he decided to dump her.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES