TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

Moment Governor of Edo state turned to check if Davido was okay (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke who was recently elected as the sixth governor of Osun state, had his Inauguration today.

Ace singer, Davido, Obaseki of Edo state and a host of other dignitaries were in attendance.

A viral video of the moment Obaseki, the governor of Edo state turned to check the welfare of Davido has melted hearts.

READ ALSO

Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival…

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take…

In the video, Davido was seen without a new haircut as Obaseki called his attention before asking how he was faring.

Reacting to this, netizens said it was lovely that the thought of Davido crossed his mind while others labelled it as an act of love.

@mamagold505 said, “Davido is loved.”

@sin.na.die_ said, “Who send obadeki message nah here he wan take check if he dey fine😂😂😂😂😂.”

@bahdman19 said, “He neva even cut his hair.”

@ibiere_pepple0 said, “see luv chai.”

Watch video below:

@lloyd_of_africa

Congratulations to Davido and the entire Adeleke family.

♬ original sound – Lloyd Manasseh Agbonlahor

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment Governor of Edo state turned to check if Davido was okay (Video)

Woman in tears as lady gifts her a provision shop filled with goods (Video)

Landlord serves male tenant quit notice for hosting different girls in his…

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

Man fakes fight with police officers just to propose to his girlfriend (Video)

“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju Okoli, others, kneel…

Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More