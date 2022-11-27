“I’m in South Africa enjoying while you’re in Nigeria roasting” — Phyna berates critics (Video)

Phyna, the winner of the Level-Up edition of BBNaija, loses her cool as she slams critics.

The reality star, who is currently in South Africa with other ex-housemates, slammed her critics who interrupted her Instagram live session with hateful comments.

Phyna, on the other hand, did not hold back, taking her time to call out those who were disturbing her peace while she was trying to enjoy her vacation.

In her words;

“Retards coming to my IG live to cap nonsense; I dey do like say I no see una. But bro, if you know you’re a bastard and you don’t like me and you’re on my live; fcck you!

I’ll continue to say it and I’ll say it again, if you say you hate me; if you say you don’t like me. The fact that I’m saying this in Cape Town and not Nigeria is giving me joy. You’re roasting in Nigeria right now; sun dey kill you for Nigeria; you fit never chop. I dey Cape Town dey chop life; you’re a bastard.”

Watch the video below …