“Happy 3 years anniversary to me” – Hardworking student celebrates 3 years of selling akara (Video)

By Shalom

A young Nigerian student has shared her struggles and how she made her akara business thrive against all odds.

She revealed how she started the business three years ago and has been combining the hustle with schooling.

In her words:

“On 20th November 2019, I started my akara business. I gained admission that same year it wasn’t easy combining both school and business.

“One day accident occurred in my shop but thanks to God I didn’t open that day as I was sick. At times I overthink myself cuz I feel I wasn’t doing enough for myself. At times I feel depressed and cry my eyes out

“I kept on pushing no matter how old the sun is. At times under the rain. I continued my business with much happiness. I started glowing. I never regretted making this fruitful decision for one day.

“Now I’m currently in 300 level. Just one more year left for me. This business made me. Today makes it 3 years I started frying Akara. Happy 3years anniversary to me.”

Watch video below:

