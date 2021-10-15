Man narrates how a woman who died three years ago, gave out his number

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Rockloden has narrated how a lady got his number from her mother who died years ago, after she appeared in his dream.

Sharing the story via Twitter, he said;

“There’s a woman i used to know, a family friend. Infact, she was a mentor and a very good one. She loved me so much and i was very good to her but unfortunately, she died 3 years ago. Her death pained me so much.

Just last week, she appeared in the dream, discussed like we used to wen she was alive and told me her daughter is in distress that i should please assist her. I told her I don’t have her number because i never saw her or spoke to her. She said she will reach me. I said OK, she was happy ,waved, left and i woke up.

Just this morning, i received a call from a number i don’t know. And surprisingly, it was the daughter. She said her mother appeared to her in the night, gave her my number and asked she should contact me. Communication have been established, i will be assisting her.”

