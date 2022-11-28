Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

A lady identified as ‘northern hypelady’ on TikTok has shared a video of herself getting surrounded and pampered by her brothers on her wedding day.

In the video, the bride was showered with utmost care by her brothers who stayed behind her, tending to her wedding dress.

The brothers all worked collectively to see to it that she doesn’t trip and fall.

Netizens found this admirable as many congratulated her for having very loving brothers while others pitied her husband because according to them, he is not allowed to mess up.

@kondowole83 said, “Aaaww🥰🥰🥰 I envy her, that’s a lot of love and care, she’s the queen indeed ♥️♥️♥️♥️👸.”

@tricialove9 said, “Na handle with care be this for the husband.

if not he will collect.😁”

@ogbonnahcharity said, “Any man that messes up with her go collect wotowoto 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations dear happy married life ❤️❤️🥰🥰.”

Watch video below: