TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as ‘northern hypelady’ on TikTok has shared a video of herself getting surrounded and pampered by her brothers on her wedding day.

In the video, the bride was showered with utmost care by her brothers who stayed behind her, tending to her wedding dress.

The brothers all worked collectively to see to it that she doesn’t trip and fall.

READ ALSO

Mercy Aigbe makes a bride emotional on her wedding day…

Emotional moment brothers met for the very first time…

Netizens found this admirable as many congratulated her for having very loving brothers while others pitied her husband because according to them, he is not allowed to mess up.

@kondowole83 said, “Aaaww🥰🥰🥰 I envy her, that’s a lot of love and care, she’s the queen indeed ♥️♥️♥️♥️👸.”

@tricialove9 said, “Na handle with care be this for the husband.
if not he will collect.😁”

@ogbonnahcharity said, “Any man that messes up with her go collect wotowoto 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations dear happy married life ❤️❤️🥰🥰.”

Watch video below:

@northern_hypelady

When you are the only girl among 7 brothers, a queen 🤩 hmmm ango better be careful fa 😂❤️ #northernhypeladyweddings #hypeladybusiness #hypeladywedding #northernhypelady #hypelady #hypelady

♬ original sound – Hype lady

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Destined kids’ Rejoice Iwueze shares first video after marriage

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

“She’s making me very proud” – Yul Edochie lavishes praises on…

“Women are not scarce; any lady demanding money from you isn’t…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More