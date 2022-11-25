“I be mechanic before I meet my babe?” – Nkechi Blessing’s lover blows hot over claims his girlfriend is feeding him

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing‘s lover, Xxssive has fumed over allegations by netizens that she’s the one feeding him.

The socialite had taken to social media yesterday to bemoan the fact that he spends an exorbitant amount of money solely on food daily.

He had said that he spends between 40 thousand to 50 thousand daily on what he eats.

In his words;

“Is it just me or buying food is just too expensive Spending 40k-50k everyday on food I don tire”

However, some social media users have hinted that it’s his girlfriend, Nkechi Blessing, that is bankrolling him.

He slammed these critics as he wonders whether they thought he was broke before meeting his girlfriend, Nkechi.

See his Instagram post below;

