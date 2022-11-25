TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage…

“I be mechanic before I meet my babe?” – Nkechi Blessing’s lover blows hot over claims his girlfriend is feeding him

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing‘s lover, Xxssive has fumed over allegations by netizens that she’s the one feeding him.

The socialite had taken to social media yesterday to bemoan the fact that he spends an exorbitant amount of money solely on food daily.

He had said that he spends between 40 thousand to 50 thousand daily on what he eats.

READ ALSO

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

In his words;

“Is it just me or buying food is just too expensive Spending 40k-50k everyday on food I don tire”

However, some social media users have hinted that it’s his girlfriend, Nkechi Blessing, that is bankrolling him.

He slammed these critics as he wonders whether they thought he was broke before meeting his girlfriend, Nkechi.

See his Instagram post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

Woman finds out after her husband’s death that she and her kids are his second…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I be mechanic before I meet my babe?” – Nkechi Blessing’s lover blows hot…

Nigerian lady rewards man with N50k for replying with maturity on social media

“If you’re in a relationship and you still pay you own bills, sign…

“Your marriage will last” – Reactions as Freddie…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“My dreams always come to pass” — Mercy Eke says as she reveals winner of 2023…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More