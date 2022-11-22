“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes over her meeting with the Ooni

Nkechi Blessing, a Nollywood actress has expressed appreciation to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for his warm reception.

It was reported days back that the controversial actress was at the Ooni’s palace in Ife, Osun State.

Sharing a photo of her laughing with the monarch, she thanked him for the warm reception.

She revealed that she has never laughed this hard in a long time.

The movie star went on to rain prayers on him.

“Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you soon much for the warm reception his Imperial Majesty Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II @ooniadimulaife God bless your existence Kabiesi”.

