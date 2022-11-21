“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize” – Peggy Ovire hails Frederick Leonard (Video)

Nigerian actress, Peggy Ovire, has assured her fans that her husband, Frederick Leonard does not womanize.

While speaking during her wedding, Peggy showered praises on her husband as she expressed the fact that he doesn’t cheat or womanize.

She tagged herself lucky to be married to someone like him, and advised fellow ladies to be patient when seeking a man to get married to.

Reacting to her revelation, some fans believed her wholeheartedly while others still expressed doubts about the cheating aspect.

Reacting, @finest1900 said: “God bless every single woman reading this by 2023 we shall speak love language like this Amen.”

@user5228873356811 wrote: “All the home breakers stay far from this couple. Blindness will be your portion if you dare. God bless you both.”

@1.bonitaa_ added: “When she said “even though he can be very controlling”. I laughed!! This man is a born controller. He is just so real, his acting is real is lifestyle is real. An actor that I love sincerely.”

Watch the video below: