TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize” – Peggy Ovire hails Frederick Leonard (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Peggy Ovire, has assured her fans that her husband, Frederick Leonard does not womanize.

While speaking during her wedding, Peggy showered praises on her husband as she expressed the fact that he doesn’t cheat or womanize.

She tagged herself lucky to be married to someone like him, and advised fellow ladies to be patient when seeking a man to get married to.

READ ALSO

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy…

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard…

Reacting to her revelation, some fans believed her wholeheartedly while others still expressed doubts about the cheating aspect.

Reacting, @finest1900 said: “God bless every single woman reading this by 2023 we shall speak love language like this Amen.”

@user5228873356811 wrote: “All the home breakers stay far from this couple. Blindness will be your portion if you dare. God bless you both.”

@1.bonitaa_ added: “When she said “even though he can be very controlling”. I laughed!! This man is a born controller. He is just so real, his acting is real is lifestyle is real. An actor that I love sincerely.”

Watch the video below:

@royalglow_skincare

#makemefamous #worldwide #viral #trending #CONGRATULATIONS #goviral

♬ original sound – Confidence

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

“This love that we have is something of a miracle” – Peggy Ovire speaks on her…

Emotional moment Dj Cuppy gets engaged by her white boyfriend

Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

Curvy wedding guests cause commotion at friend’s wedding (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize”…

“Social media wants to give me HBP, I don quit” – Tinubu blows…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

I am the baddest boy in Nollywood – Timini Egbuson declares

Bobrisky threatens to [email protected] up Papaya Ex, opens up on reason for beef (Video)

Lady stabs 21-year-old boyfriend to death in Lekki

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More