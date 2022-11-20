“I can’t live without Peggy’ – Frederick Leonard reveals

On Saturday, November 19, there were many sweet moments at Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard’s traditional wedding.

During the ceremony, Frederick Leonard revealed the main reason he chose Peggy Ovire over other lovely ladies.

The handsome groom claims that his bride is the only woman in his life who he cannot live without.

“So, today, someone asked me why Peggy? I told the person, I am not just a Nollywood actor, I am a superstar, I am one of the finest men in Africa. That also means that I’ve been with all kinds of women for the last 10 years, but Peggy is the only person that I realised that I just can’t live without and I am happy to call you Mrs Leonards. I love you,” he gushed.

Recall that Peggy Ovire went online to affirm her love for her husband, Frederick Leonard.

She wrote, “This love we have is something of a miracle.

It’s so easy to know that you’re the other half that I’m destined to spend the rest of my life with, Diamonds are Forever and So is Our LOVE!

May we always put God First Our Marriage & May Our Lives be Sweeter than money.

Let do this Baby. I Love You”.