I can’t begin to imagine the pains – Peter Obi sympathises with Davido, Chioma

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has reacted to news of the demise of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

It would be recalled that the little boy who had recently turned three had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s Banana Island home.

Peter Obi has sympathized with the bereaved family and has prayed for God’s comfort for them in this difficult time of mourning.

He wrote:

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment.

”May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”