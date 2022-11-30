“I can’t have kids for my husband” – Woman confesses after cheating and ab0rting several times

A woman has taken to social media to confess to her deeds of abortion during her marriage waiting period.

According to the woman, her husband had disvirgined her on their wedding night but they decided to wait for about two years before having kids.

Now that they’re ready, she doubts her ability to have kids because she had been ab0rting for other men within those two years of waiting.

In her words:

“My husband disvirgined me on our wedding night and we decided to wait for 2 years before we start having kids so as to enjoy our marriage for now we’ve been trying to have kids for a while now but I’m not sure I can because of the abortions I did for other men within those two years of waiting.”

