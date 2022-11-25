Popular reality star, Maria Chike has taken to to social media to brag about her bank account being heavy with money.
According to Maria, she’s very humble that a lot of her haters do not know about her net worth.
In a now deleted tweet, she revealed she has 817M in her account even though she has no car.
In her words;
“I be sitting on 817M buy non is cap! I might be tipsy but I do t even care about his figure cause it’s all love. I’m so humble these [email protected] don’t know my net worth. I don’t even own a car but my bank account be heavy! It’s called smart! They don’t know me but they talk hella BS”
