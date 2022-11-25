“I don’t even own a car but my bank account is heavy” – Maria Chike brags

Popular reality star, Maria Chike has taken to to social media to brag about her bank account being heavy with money.

According to Maria, she’s very humble that a lot of her haters do not know about her net worth.

In a now deleted tweet, she revealed she has 817M in her account even though she has no car.

In her words;