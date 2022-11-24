“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken man shares chat with girlfriend

A Nigerian man has been dumped by his girlfriend because according to her, he is too ‘perfect‘ for her.

The sad man shared his chat with the girl while revealing reasons for the break-up in his past relationship.

According to him, he was vulnerable to her and told her all of his problems like a crybaby.

He was nice and available like a jobless one, always apologizing even when she’s wrong and made her feel too comfortable.

This aroused different reactions from netizens as many gave possible reasons for her decision.

One Mark wrote, “she’s with someone else. She has hopes that you will do something wrong so she can take that and run with it. You didn’t play into a trap and she played the gibberish “it’s-not-you-it’s-me” card. Move on and use this as a fuel to go on and be the best version of yourself.”

James said, “my guess is that he’s messing with bad guy at the moment coma and she’s enjoying it. But watch come back crying to you after she collect with woto woto from the bad guy, and how she was confused with silly talks. If you just come and give her one for the road if you are sure you can hit and Japa.”

Another user said, “there is more to this, she has a past that will hurt you in the Future, will because you know how good you are to her, she feels you don’t deserve such a harsh treatment.”

See chat below: